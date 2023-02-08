×

Soccer

Kgatlana back with Louisville after Wafcon injury

08 February 2023 - 09:33
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana star hints at another move after deal lapse.
Image: RACING LOUISVILLE FC/ TWITTER

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has dropped a hint that she will not stay much longer at her club, Racing Louisville.

A fortnight ago, Kgatlana jetted off to the US to link-up with Louisville after undergoing  rehabilitation in SA. The speedy forward had sustained a complete rupture of her left Achilles tendon during the Womens Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), which Banyana won in Morocco last July.

The Banyana player joined Louisville, who campaign in the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL), on a two-year contract with an option of an additional year from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last July.

I have to be honest with this, I dont like staying in one place for too long. I dont like getting comfortable, Kgatlana said during a virtual media conference arranged by SA Football Journalists Association on Sunday.

Womens football is growing across the whole world and even if youre on a long-term contract it doesnt necessarily mean youll be there for long.

Kgatlana also  implied she felt like she had unfinished business in the US, hence going back. She played for Louisvilles NWSL rivals Houston Dash when she first left SA way back in 2018.

The well-travelled forward is also banking on her experience to do better in the NWSL than before, where she managed six goals from 10 appearances for Houston.

It was an amazing opportunity for me to come back to the NWSL because Ive been here before and I know what it takes to play in this league, the  26-year-old former Benfica star said.

To be honest, I cant say itll be easy but I know itll be better than the last time I was here because back then I came straight from SA to join Houston Dash. Now I come back with a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge from the teams I have played for since then.

