Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has dropped a hint that she will not stay much longer at her club, Racing Louisville.
A fortnight ago, Kgatlana jetted off to the US to link-up with Louisville after undergoing rehabilitation in SA. The speedy forward had sustained a complete rupture of her left Achilles tendon during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), which Banyana won in Morocco last July.
The Banyana player joined Louisville, who campaign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), on a two-year contract with an option of an additional year from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last July.
“I have to be honest with this, I don’t like staying in one place for too long. I don’t like getting comfortable,” Kgatlana said during a virtual media conference arranged by SA Football Journalists Association on Sunday.
“Women’s football is growing across the whole world and even if you’re on a long-term contract it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be there for long.”
Kgatlana also implied she felt like she had unfinished business in the US, hence going back. She played for Louisville’s NWSL rivals Houston Dash when she first left SA way back in 2018.
The well-travelled forward is also banking on her experience to do better in the NWSL than before, where she managed six goals from 10 appearances for Houston.
“It was an amazing opportunity for me to come back to the NWSL because I’ve been here before and I know what it takes to play in this league,” the 26-year-old former Benfica star said.
“To be honest, I can’t say it’ll be easy but I know it’ll be better than the last time I was here because back then I came straight from SA to join Houston Dash. Now I come back with a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge from the teams I have played for since then.”
Kgatlana back with Louisville after Wafcon injury
Image: RACING LOUISVILLE FC/ TWITTER
