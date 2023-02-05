While Orlando Pirates fans hissed goalkeeper Sipho Chaine whenever he attempted to help the team build from the back in their Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, the Brazilians’ coach Rulani Mokwena hailed him as a difference maker.
Scoring his seventh league goal of the campaign, Cassius Mailula was on target as Sundowns managed to win their 15th game on the trot. The victory also meant the Tshwane giants now need a measly 11 points from their remaining nine games to wrap up their sixth successive title.
Quizzed why the normally high-scoring fixture produced a solitary goal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena praised Pirates keeper Chaine’s ability to build from the back, hinting that didn’t allow Sundowns to dictate terms as they usually do against DStv Premiership rivals.
“I think Chaine makes a big difference in the profile of Pirates. He gives them an extra man and I understand a little bit the anxiety that comes with that [a keeper playing from the back] because it’s not normal,” Mokwena said.
Young Chaine prevented an avalanche of goals
Downs coach heaps praises on Bucs goalie
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“That was the biggest difference today...it gave them very good build-up possibilities and they could build from the back. Chaine was a very incredible difference if you compare to all the other games [Sundowns played against Pirates].”
Despite scoring the all-important goal that gave them the win, the Sundowns coach was still critical of Mailula’s overall display against Pirates. Mokwena is convinced that the 21-year-old can still improve, highlighting his decision-making on transition wasn’t tidy at Orlando Stadium.
“Don’t watch the goal, watch the contribution throughout 90 minutes, [there’s] so much to improve [on]. One action on the transition there, still the decision-making lets him down. He’s still very young and there’s still so much coaching still to be done on him. Offensive players have to improve by experiencing these situations,” Mokwena insisted.
