Orlando Pirates centre-back Tapelo Xoki has no doubt they can put a stop to Mamelodi Sundowns' winning streak.
Pirates host Sundowns in a DStv Premiership tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3.50pm). Heading into this much-hyped clash, Sundowns have accumulated 14 straight league wins, while Pirates have won all their last three games.
“We’ve got the team that can beat Sundowns...we’ve shown that before. We just have to apply ourselves correctly and make sure we do the right things at the right time,” said Xoki, who’s likely to start at the heart of the Sea Robbers’ defence alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi.
“They have the most goals [38] in the league and they’ve conceded the least [7], so they’re a balanced team that doesn’t have weaknesses but they are still beatable.”
The Brazilians beat Pirates 2-0 in the first round of the season a day before New Year’s Eve. Xoki has reiterated they are not motivated by vengeance.
“Yes they beat us last time out but revenge is the last thing on our minds. We can’t play that game [of revenge]. We are in good form now and we want to continue with that without looking back at our previous games against them,” the Pirates defender emphasised.
Pirates aim to derail speeding Sundowns train
Xoki says game means everything to the team
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Sundowns now eye PSL points record
The encounter on December 30 was the third between these two sides this term, having met in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals back in October last year. The first leg of the MTN8 semifinals ended goalless, before Pirates thumped Sundowns 3-0 in the return leg to advance to the final, where they would beat AmaZulu to lift the trophy.
Without detailing why, Xoki gave a sense that tomorrow’s clash was the most important game for the Sea Robbers this season. The former AmaZulu man also spoke fondly of his former Usuthu teammate Makhehleni Makhaula, who linked-up with Pirates this week.
“We have our ambitions and this game means everything to us...it’s a game of our lives. We have to apply all our energy to that game,” Xoki said.
“Cash [as Makhaula is nicknamed] is a good leader and he’s a competitor as well. He’s one of the toughest players to battle with in the league, so we hope to have a good time with him here at Pirates.”
