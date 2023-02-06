“Even when we are one man down, if you just put two blocks it’s not easy to score against us,” Ramovic told the media after the match.
“Our goal before the game started was to get the three points and we knew that Chiefs have a fantastic team, so it was not going to be easy.
“But in the end, with one man down for over 30 minutes, we defended well and I have to give a lot of credit to my team to get a fantastic point. With ten more games to go, we have to get as many points as we can because this season is tough.
“So probably we will need 30 points to be safe, but as I said many times, our goal is to finish in the top eight and we are fighting for it. We are also looking to close the gap as fast as possible.”
The 43-year-old is also pleased with how his side has improved this season but that they are not where he wants them to be.
“I know what we need to do to improve. We record our sessions and make them aware of where to improve,” he said.
Ramovic gives credit to 10-men Galaxy for holding their own against Chiefs
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has heaped praise on his players following their character during their goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Galaxy lost right back Marks Munyai to a red card in the 56th minute following a dangerous tackle on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.
But with a man down and Chiefs looking to use their numerical advantage by throwing everything at them, the Rockets were unmoved as they defended well for over 30 minutes to hold on for a draw.
And that pleased Ramovic, who said he knew once he put a block, there was no way Chiefs would have scored.
Chiefs aim to build some momentum
“Even when we are one man down, if you just put two blocks it’s not easy to score against us,” Ramovic told the media after the match.
“Our goal before the game started was to get the three points and we knew that Chiefs have a fantastic team, so it was not going to be easy.
“But in the end, with one man down for over 30 minutes, we defended well and I have to give a lot of credit to my team to get a fantastic point. With ten more games to go, we have to get as many points as we can because this season is tough.
“So probably we will need 30 points to be safe, but as I said many times, our goal is to finish in the top eight and we are fighting for it. We are also looking to close the gap as fast as possible.”
The 43-year-old is also pleased with how his side has improved this season but that they are not where he wants them to be.
“I know what we need to do to improve. We record our sessions and make them aware of where to improve,” he said.
January transfer window triggered move of 34 players
“We try in every stage of our game to improve and I am absolutely clear about one thing, I’m really proud of myself and proud of my players because from the first day I came this group of players always try to improve.
“Every training is intense and everyone wants to improve. You can see clearly that all of our players have improved. We need to improve our offensive game.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos