×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-Bafana player passed away after long illness

Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies

By Neville Khoza - 06 February 2023 - 10:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
John Moeti and Thabang Lebese in action during Orlando Pirates vs Kaiser Chiefs second round semi-final Rothmans Cup match at the FNB Stadium.
John Moeti and Thabang Lebese in action during Orlando Pirates vs Kaiser Chiefs second round semi-final Rothmans Cup match at the FNB Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti has passed away.

Moeti died at his home on Monday morning following a long illness. The family confirmed his passing in a brief statement.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti,” the statement read.

“John suddenly became ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care.

“John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning (February 6) at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.

“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss and funeral details will be advised in due course.” 

The 55-year-old was part of the Pirates team that won the 1995 CAF Champions League title and also a member of the Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was capped 29 times for SA and featured for the Sea Robbers between 1995 and 1999 before joining SuperSport.

TRIBUTE | Pele, the player who stopped the world

May the football soul of Edson Arantes "Pele" do Nascimento Rest in Peace.
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pelé with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started ...
Sport
1 month ago

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82, his daughter says

Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding