Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti has passed away.
Moeti died at his home on Monday morning following a long illness. The family confirmed his passing in a brief statement.
“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti,” the statement read.
“John suddenly became ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care.
“John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning (February 6) at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.
“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss and funeral details will be advised in due course.”
The 55-year-old was part of the Pirates team that won the 1995 CAF Champions League title and also a member of the Bafana squad that lifted the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.
He was capped 29 times for SA and featured for the Sea Robbers between 1995 and 1999 before joining SuperSport.
