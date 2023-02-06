An alleged thief was caught red-handed with his loot in the ceiling of a Phoenix, Durban shop during load-shedding.
Private security firm KZN VIP Protection was dispatched to Palmview Drive on Friday when an alarm was activated.
Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection said his team found roof tiles had been removed at the premises.
“The suspect was apprehended in the ceiling. He attempted to make a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes, cash and airtime but was apprehended and handed over to police.”
Naidoo said criminals were capitalising on the rolling blackouts.
He told TimesLIVE: “There has been a lot of activity during load-shedding and power failures. It has been mostly theft-related crime.”
Naidoo said theft out of properties, break-ins at houses and copper theft were top of the list.
TimesLIVE
Thief bust hiding out in roof with loot during load-shedding
Image: KZN VIP Protection
An alleged thief was caught red-handed with his loot in the ceiling of a Phoenix, Durban shop during load-shedding.
Private security firm KZN VIP Protection was dispatched to Palmview Drive on Friday when an alarm was activated.
Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection said his team found roof tiles had been removed at the premises.
“The suspect was apprehended in the ceiling. He attempted to make a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes, cash and airtime but was apprehended and handed over to police.”
Naidoo said criminals were capitalising on the rolling blackouts.
He told TimesLIVE: “There has been a lot of activity during load-shedding and power failures. It has been mostly theft-related crime.”
Naidoo said theft out of properties, break-ins at houses and copper theft were top of the list.
TimesLIVE
Five nabbed in connection with kidnapping, murders of sex worker and copper ‘thief’ in Limpopo
Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out
Suspected thief nabbed in Vryburg after being found with stolen sheep
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos