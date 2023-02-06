×

Thief bust hiding out in roof with loot during load-shedding

06 February 2023 - 11:50
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the alleged crime.
Image: KZN VIP Protection

An alleged thief was caught red-handed with his loot in the ceiling of a Phoenix, Durban shop during load-shedding.

Private security firm KZN VIP Protection was dispatched to Palmview Drive on Friday when an alarm was activated.

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection said his team found roof tiles had been removed at the premises.

“The suspect was apprehended in the ceiling. He attempted to make a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes, cash and airtime but was apprehended and handed over to police.”

Naidoo said criminals were capitalising on the rolling blackouts.

He told TimesLIVE: “There has been a lot of activity during load-shedding and power failures. It has been mostly theft-related crime.”

Naidoo said theft out of properties, break-ins at houses and copper theft were top of the list.

TimesLIVE

