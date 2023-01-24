×

WATCH LIVE | Eskom board meets parliament’s standing committee on public accounts

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2023 - 11:03

As the country faces prolonged power cuts that could last for the next two years or more, the Eskom board is meeting parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Scopa will share its recommendations with the power utility after its oversight visits last year and in 2019. 

