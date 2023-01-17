“No, it doesn’t frustrate me because it is the truth and if they were lying I will get frustrated,” Mokwena responded when asked if the saying has been frustrating him following their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday.
“So it doesn’t frustrate me because it is the truth. My granny used to say don’t be too humble sometimes because people will take it as a sign of weakness and cowardice. Maybe that’s my weakness... when I come here, instead of praising myself I praise my players and I will do that for as long as I’m a football coach because I know that the game belongs to the players and I don’t play.
“Maybe the mistake is that I’m too humble and that gives them the confidence to be able to speak the way they speak.”
Mokwena also emphasised that he’s not the best coach, but he’s the hardest-working individual you will find.
“I don’t have a problem with what they say and I said, I will repeat it, I may not be the best coach in this league in their opinion and this is what I can challenge all of them – I’m definitely the hardest working,” he said.
“I have no social life, I’m extremely obsessed with football and obsessed with the Sundowns team and trying to make sure we are improving the players, the style of play.
“In life, you make your fortune, you invest, and we don’t sit back and say we got good players let's this thing go, we will win anyway.
“No, we still go and watch five games of SuperSport. I spent maybe four hours watching the game that they beat us 2-1 and I dissected it.”
Rulani admits financial muscle is behind Downs' runaway success
For the first time, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted that their financial muscles have been an advantage in their success, but they have also been working hard behind the scenes to be where they are.
Mokwena was responding to some of the criticism from coaches in the DStv Premiership who have been saying Sundowns' success is due to the money as they can buy any player they want, while teams with far fewer resources have settled for average players.
Sundowns have dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the better part of the past decade, winning five successive Premiership titles. And they look on course to defend the league title for the sixth time running, having been unstoppable this season.
And Mokwena admitted that their deep pockets are the main reason for their dominance.
Rulani trusts 'honey badger' Hunt to find solution for duo
Sundowns not getting ahead of themselves, says Mokwena
