High stakes in Stellies-Marumo relegation battle

Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants will be desperate to end their poor run when they face each other in the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Both teams head into this fixture on the back of unsatisfactory results and only three points separate them with Gallants occupying the bottom spot and Stellies placed 13th.
The home side come into the fixture having not won in their last six, with three draws three and as many defeats, while Gallants have lost their last three games and dropped to the bottom of the table.
Stellies midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa said his side cannot afford a defeat against their fellow strugglers as that will see them drop to the bottom.
“It is going to be a tough game because we all want to win and we are all not in a good position, so it is like fighting for relegation,” Mthethwa told Sowetan.
“But we need a win to give us relief, so we need to do our best to make sure we win this one. We are playing at home and we don’t want to lose when we play here, especially against Gallants, and if we fail to win then we will have to settle for a point, but we have to avoid losing to Gallants.”
Mthethwa added the reason they are struggling was that they were not converting the chances they created, and he hoped for a change of luck tonight.
“If we can fix that one and start converting our chances, then we will be fine because we have been playing well,” he said.
“The confidence is okay. It is just that we don’t have someone who can convert the chances we are creating.
“The strikers are doing their best but they also need our support. Marumo have the same problem as us. They are also struggling in front of goals, they do create chances but they are not finishing them.
“So for us to win, we need to take our chances we are going to create.”
Fixtures
Tonight: Stellies v Marumo, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Saturday: Marumo v Bay, Royal Bafokeng (3.30pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Chippa v City, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm)
Sunday: Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Maritzburg v Royal, Harry Gwala (5.30pm).
High stakes in Stellies-Marumo relegation battle
Mthethwa hopes strikers finally find scoring form
Image: Dirk Kotze
