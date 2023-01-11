×

Soccer

Khune is fit again, but do Bafana need ex-skipper?

'National side could benefit from veteran keeper’s experience'

11 January 2023 - 08:09
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs has made a return but can he win another Bafana cap?
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khunes return to Kaizer Chiefs XI in recent games has reignited a debate over whether he should be reconsidered for a Bafana Bafana spot.

The 35-year-old Khune has been struggling with injuries and form in the past few seasons. Khunes injury crisis and loss of form saw him lose his Bafana slot to the likes of Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulus Veli Mothwa among others.

With Khune now back staking his claim at Chiefs, some feel he must be given a nod again at Bafana, while others think hes beyond his peak and must be ignored in favour of developing shot-stoppers like TS Galaxys Melusi Buthelezi.

Erstwhile Bafana keeper mentor Alejandro Heredia is one of those who believe Khune can still help the national team.

Khunes quality is out of this world and nobody doubts that. If Khune continues to play regularly at Chiefs he can be an asset for Bafana again. He must be given a chance to compete with Ronwen and Mothwa. Ronwen has earned his place but Khune can be a wonderful competitor to him,Heredia, whos a Fifa instructor nowadays, told Sowetan yesterday.

The presence of Khune at Bafana would benefit the nation in many ways... it would help Ronwen to stay focused and Khune would also mentor the youngsters, not only keepers, even the outfield players. A competition between Khune and Ronwen will also inspire young goalkeepers to push harder to topple them.

Khune boasts 91 Bafana appearances, having made his senior national team debut under Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira back in March 2008. The Chiefs star is the second most capped Bafana player behind former skipper Aaron Mokoena, who played 16 games more than him.

As he has started Chiefslast two games against Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United, Khune is expected to keep his slot in the Amakhosi line-up when they face AmaZulu in a league tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). Bafanas next games are the Afcon qualifiers against Liberia home and away on March 20 and 28 respectively.

The last time Khune was in the Bafana squad was when they won 2-0 against Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers under then coach Molefi Ntseki in March 2021, albeit he was an unused substitute.

The Chiefs keepers last Bafana game was a 1-all draw against Nigeria in another Afcon qualifier back in November 2018.

