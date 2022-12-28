'There will be more changes,' says Mokwena on Sundowns' technical staff

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says there will be further changes to the technical team at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians announced a technical team shake-up in October, with Mokwena elevated from a co-coaching trio with Manqoba Mngqithi to head coach, and now he wants to show his hand by rearranging the coaching set-up.

The first part of Mokwena’s shake-up appears to be fitness and conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien and assistant goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo, who were released from the team’s training camp in Polokwane last week.