'There will be more changes,' says Mokwena on Sundowns' technical staff
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says there will be further changes to the technical team at Chloorkop.
The Brazilians announced a technical team shake-up in October, with Mokwena elevated from a co-coaching trio with Manqoba Mngqithi to head coach, and now he wants to show his hand by rearranging the coaching set-up.
The first part of Mokwena’s shake-up appears to be fitness and conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien and assistant goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo, who were released from the team’s training camp in Polokwane last week.
A report had been the pair had were “expelled” from camp, but Mokwena downplayed the claim, said such wording was too strong and said the changes were just part of a technical team shake-up that should naturally follow a change of head coach.
“'Expelled' is a very strong word and I will refrain from using it,” he said.
“I would say it is only normal in any football club that when a head coach is appointed there are technical changes. For sure the club will make the necessary announcements as we go but to use the word 'expelled' is a bit extreme.
“But it is normal because when it is Rulani we tend to be a bit extreme [in reporting] and I understand that.”
It is not known if further changes might affect first team coach Steve Komphela and senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mokwena, who is preparing the Brazilians for the high-profile visit of Orlando Pirates to Loftus on Friday (3.30pm) that kicks off the resumption of the DStv Premiership from the two-month World Cup break, said he needs a strong technical team around him.
“It is only normal and there will be more changes because the club has given me an opportunity that I am extremely grateful for. They have given me the support for which I am extremely grateful for and mine is to repay that.
“Part to that is to understand that I need a very strong team around me because I cannot do it alone. In the interim that means moving in a direction the club wants to move in.
“This is because the club will always outlive me and be more important and therefore in due course the club will definitely make announcements as to what changes have been made to the technical team.”
Mokwena also said there will be player movements during the January transfer window.
“We are very happy with the team that we have but we will sit with some of the players because there are those who want to play more.
“Maybe some will be going out on loan — we might also send some of youngsters we had in the camp in Polokwane, who have incredible futures, on loan.
“Maybe it is better for them to get the much-needed match experience somewhere else. So to expect no transfer activity from us would be me lying to you but I don’t expect any big movements.”
Five-time successive champions Sundowns lead the 2022-23 Premiership with 28 points from 12 games. Pirates are in fifth place with 19 from 13.