Soccer

WATCH | Argentina champions? ... Sundowns pick their final winners

By Marc Strydom - 18 December 2022 - 14:38
Lionel Messi during training Argentina's training session at Qatar University Training Site 3 in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022 ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against France.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

It seems Argentina will win Sunday's World Cup final against France at Doha's Lusail Stadium (5pm SA time), if the South Americans' popularity in Mamelodi Sundowns' camp is anything to go by. 

Masandawana released a video on their Twitter account asking their stars to pick the winners.

It seems the popularity of Lionel Messi is seeing Downs' camp swing to his Argentina as the sentimental favourites over Kylian Mbappé's France. 

The final will also be an intriguing personal contest between the best player in the world of the last decade, 35-year-old Messi, and his Paris St-Germain teammate and pretender to the crown Mbappé.

The two star players for France and Argentina are also in the running for the Golden Boot prize for top scorer as they go into the final at the top of the list on five goals apiece; and for the Golden Ball award for player of the tournament.

