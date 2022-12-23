“With Christmas comes the responsibility to review because we are coming closer to the end of the year,” Mokwena said.
“To review the year in appreciation of the end of the year results, it has been a difficult year for everybody in a sense that it has brought a lot of challenges.
“Not only from a football perspective, but also from a societal perspective,” he said.
“We are appreciative we were able to celebrate a few trophies this year.
“We celebrated the Nedbank Cup, we celebrated winning the league title and we celebrated winning the Carling Black Label Cup.
“We are in a space where we can give ourselves incredible plaudits for a very good year,” he said.
Sundowns celebrate great year with massive successes on the pitch
Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has reflected on what has been a great year for the club as they target more silverware in the coming months.
Among their achievements in 2022, Sundowns celebrated winning their record 12th DStv Premiership title and fifth in succession and lifting the Nedbank Cup.
Masandawana also took part in the four-team Carling Black Label Cup exhibition tournament which they won by drubbing Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final at FNB Stadium.
Mokwena also praised the club’s women team who conquered Safa’s Hollywoodbets Super League for the second time in a row and Banyana Banyana as they won they Women’s African Cup of Nations for the first time.
“Even in the space of our women’s team as Masandawana we celebrated their incredible achievement with two league titles. They also had incredible performances in the Champions League,” Mokwena said.
“From a football perspective, we can celebrate this year being a very good year.”
After winning the Caf Champions League last season, Sundowns Ladies fell on the final hurdle this year.
Sundowns, who are at the top of the DStv Premiership, will resume their league campaign by hosting Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on December 30 (3.30pm).
