Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football a month after a fallout with national team coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup in Qatar.
Inter Milan gloveman Onana, 26, did not give specific reasons for his decision, saying only his "story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end".
"Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person," Onana said on Friday.
"Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was."
Goalkeeper Onana quits Cameroon national team
Image: Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football a month after a fallout with national team coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup in Qatar.
Inter Milan gloveman Onana, 26, did not give specific reasons for his decision, saying only his "story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end".
"Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person," Onana said on Friday.
"Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was."
Onana played in his side’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland in Qatar but was dropped for the next two matches after a reported disagreement with Song over tactics.
The country's federation (FECAFOOT) said at the time he was suspended for "disciplinary reasons". Onana won 34 caps after making his debut in 2016.
Messi extends contract with PSG — report
Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Argentina’s World Cup heroes airlifted in helicopters as street party overflows
French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos