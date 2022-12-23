×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Goalkeeper Onana quits Cameroon national team

By Reuters - 23 December 2022 - 14:22
Goalkeeper Andre Onana of Cameroon has announced his retirement from international football.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana of Cameroon has announced his retirement from international football.
Image: Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football a month after a fallout with national team coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inter Milan gloveman Onana, 26, did not give specific reasons for his decision, saying only his "story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end".

"Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person," Onana said on Friday.

"Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was."

Onana played in his side’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland in Qatar but was dropped for the next two matches after a reported disagreement with Song over tactics.

The country's federation (FECAFOOT) said at the time he was suspended for "disciplinary reasons". Onana won 34 caps after making his debut in 2016.

Messi extends contract with PSG — report

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina’s World Cup heroes airlifted in helicopters as street party overflows

Argentina's World Cup heroes had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday as millions of ecstatic fans flooded onto the streets ...
Sport
2 days ago

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

The French Football Federation has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...