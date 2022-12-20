Joyous fans sang to the beat of a drum and fireworks lit up the sky as the bus slowly wound its way through the crowd.
WATCH | Crowds gather in Buenos Aires as Messi steps off plane with trophy
Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
Huge crowds were gathering as world champions Argentina stepped off the plane back home in Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy at around 3.30am local time (8.30am SA time) on Tuesday morning.
Videos on social media showed star player and 2022 World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi first off the plane with the trophy as the players were cheered onto the tarmac by family members and airport and flight staff.
Argentina — who beat France on penalties in Sunday night's thrilling 2022 World Cup final in Lusail Staduim, Qatar, to become world champions for the first time since 1986 — were set for a huge parade through the city.
A million people flooded the streets of Buenos Aires after the final on Sunday.
Sunday's final, which ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time was hailed as perhaps the greatest ever last match of a World Cup. Argentina won the shoot-out 4-2.
Reuters reports thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina's squad a hero's welcome in the early hours before dawn on Tuesday after the plane touched down at Ezeiza airport.
The Argentine capital has been in party mode since their dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which gave the country its first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago.
The players, wearing their gold winners' medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open-top bus on their way out of the airport as the lights from thousands of mobile phones sparkled and flags fluttered in the crowd.
