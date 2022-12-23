×

South Africa

Lindiwe Zulu urges South Africans to protect the most vulnerable during the festive season

23 December 2022 - 14:20
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says the GBV command centre will remain fully operational during the festive season. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, protect the most vulnerable and keep less privileged people in their thoughts during the festive season.

This as many people travel to holiday destinations across the country to rest and enjoy the season with families and friends.

“In the past two years we celebrated the festive season in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year without restrictions, I encourage us all to take a moment to pause, celebrate the gift of life and exemplify the spirit of Christmas by reaching out and sharing what we have and what we can.

“Sadly this is also the time of the year we experience an increase in acts of violence against the most vulnerable — children, women, older persons and persons with disabilities,” said Zulu.

The minister urged people to remain vigilant during this time.

“If you or anyone you know is being abused, or if you suspect someone you know may need help, please contact the gender-based violence command centre. The command centre will remain fully operational 24/7 during this festive season.”

Zulu said it is important for parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of children by knowing their whereabouts at all times, as perpetrators prey on vulnerable children during this time.

“In promoting the 365-day comprehensive child protection campaign, South Africans are reminded everyone has the responsibility to ensure children in their care are safe and always protected.”

The department will continue its role of making provision for and strengthening communities through institutional response, care, support and healing of survivors and their families, she added.

“The implementation of pillar 4 requires all South Africans — including civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and society at large — to play their part. It is for this reason the command centre will be operational throughout the festive season 24 hours a day.”

TimesLIVE

