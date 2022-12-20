×

Soccer

WATCH | Scenes out of this world as a million fans greet Argentina bus

By Marc Strydom - 20 December 2022 - 18:12
Argentina's World Cup winners celebrate with fans during an open-top bus victory parade through Buenos Aires on December 20 2022 after beating France in Qatar on Sunday.
Image: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Up to a million supporters are reported to have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires as world champions Argentina brought the World Cup trophy home in an open-top bus on Tuesday morning.

After landing at Ezeiza International Airport at about 3am local time (8am SA time) on Tuesday morning, Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi was the first off state airline Aerolineas Argentinas’s flight AR1915 with the trophy.

The team set off on a bus tour of the city.

Argentina beat France on penalties after extra time ended 3-3 in a thrilling final in Qatar on Sunday night that is being called one of the greatest World Cup last matches.

(This story will be updated as more videos of the Argentina bus tour become available).

