×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

By Reuters - 21 December 2022 - 09:22
France midfielder Kingsley Coman dejected after missing a penalty during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 final match against Argentina in Lusail City.
France midfielder Kingsley Coman dejected after missing a penalty during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 final match against Argentina in Lusail City.
Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.

The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title they won in 2018.

"Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks," the FFF said on Twitter.

"The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors."

Earlier, Coman's club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him. 

'I would have given two cups — one for Kylian, one for Leo': heartbreak for Mbappé

France forward Kylian Mbappe put in a performance for the ages in the World Cup final against Argentina, but it proved bitter-sweet as he left the ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Crowds gather in Buenos Aires as Messi steps off plane with trophy

Huge crowds were gathering as Argentina stepped off the plane back home in Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy at around 3.30am local time (8.30am ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Scenes out of this world as a million fans greet Argentina bus

Up to a million supporters are reported to have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires as world champions Argentina brought the World Cup trophy home ...
Sport
19 hours ago

PODCAST | South Africa cannot continue without VAR: Victor Gomes

Video assistant referee (VAR) has to come to South Africa, and the reality is at some stage it will, South Africa’s World Cup referee Victor Gomes ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...