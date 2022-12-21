"Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks," the FFF said on Twitter.
"The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors."
Earlier, Coman's club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.
French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)
The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.
Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title they won in 2018.
"Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks," the FFF said on Twitter.
"The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors."
Earlier, Coman's club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.
'I would have given two cups — one for Kylian, one for Leo': heartbreak for Mbappé
WATCH | Crowds gather in Buenos Aires as Messi steps off plane with trophy
WATCH | Scenes out of this world as a million fans greet Argentina bus
PODCAST | South Africa cannot continue without VAR: Victor Gomes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos