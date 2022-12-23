×

Soccer

Messi extends contract with PSG — report

By Reuters - 23 December 2022 - 10:29
Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the Fifa World Cup Trophy upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires on December 20 2022 after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.
Image: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported this week.

The 35-year-old forward and seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

"In early December, in the midst of the World Cup, an agreement was reached (for Messi) to stay on for at least one more season," the paper said, citing no sources.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said this month Messi was happy at the Ligue 1 champions, adding  discussions about a contract extension would be held after the World Cup.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

