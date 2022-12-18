×

Soccer

Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties

By Reuters - 18 December 2022 - 20:11
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after their victory in the penalty shoot-out to win the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 final against France in Lusail City, Qatar at Lusail Stadium on December 18 2022.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

The thrilling matchup was already being called the greatest World Cup final seconds after it ended.  

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappé netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counterattack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well.

