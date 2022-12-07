Cameroon football boss Samuel Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'

“I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.”

Cameroon beat Algeria on away goals in the final two-legged African qualifier for Qatar in March, reaching the World Cup in dramatic style with an extra-time winner in the second match.

“Since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” Eto'o added. “During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel, but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.”