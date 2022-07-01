Ex-players can't sit out forever

After the Safa presidential election where Danny Jordaan emerged victorious, we reported a sad story of Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe this week bemoaning the lack of opportunities for former players in the upper echelons of local football.



Radebe has just been appointed by CAF to be part of its technical committee alongside other legends such as Khalilou Fadiga of Senegal and Cameroon’s Geremi Njitap, but nearly two decades after his retirement, there’s no place for him in any structure in South African football...