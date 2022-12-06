×

Soccer

Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury

By Reuters - 06 December 2022 - 10:59
Neymar of Brazil gestures to his family after the 4-1 World Cup last-16 victory against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter.

Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on November 24.

“The night I got injured was hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head — doubts, fears — but I had the support of my teammates and my family,” he said, adding he had cried that evening.

“I had to find strength where there wasn't any.”

He thanked his fans for their messages of support and Brazil's medical team for their work on his recovery, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in Monday's match.

Brazil face Croatia in their quarterfinal on Friday. The east Europeans beat Japan on penalties after Monday's earlier last-16 tie ended 1-1.

