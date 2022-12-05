TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker is inspired by the likes of Daine Klate, Musa Nyatama, and Morgan Gould who all ventured into coaching after their playing careers.
Parker, alongside former Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele, recently concluded a CAF C Licence which was rolled out by the Safa-Ekurhuleni region at the Germiston Stadium.
The veteran striker, who is already planning for his future, said he could be retiring in the next two years and that he wants to give back to football by being a coach.
“I am super excited to have completed the course. It has been a dream of mine to give back after football. So it was wise for me to do it while still playing,” Parker told Sowetan.
“As for playing, it will depend on how much my body will handle the load. There are players in Europe that are still young and are below 30 who already got their coaching qualifications.
“It is just that here in SA we don’t have that privilege, so I’m glad that I got it while I’m still playing and I’m blessed to have that.”
The 36-year-old striker revealed that he has also completed his diploma in sports management and marketing, and he is studying sports psychology.
“I’m so passionate about the game. All things that I’m doing are within football, so this is a sport I always wanted to give to,” he said.
“I’ve gained so much knowledge from a lot of coaches who were there and they have also opened my mind. I understand what coaches go through and think from the outside of a pitch.”
Parker is in Turkey with the Rockets as they prepare for the resumption of the Absa Premiership matches at the end of the month.
“I’m sure we will benefit from this trip. One thing I know for sure is we are going to represent the country and we will put it on the map,” he said.
Parker bags coaching badge, looks further
Veteran striker prepares for life after football
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
