Neymar back in training as Brazil race to overcome injuries

World Cup favourites Brazil are racing to overcome injuries to key players as they prepare for their last-16 match against South Korea on Monday, after a heavily changed side lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday night.

While star player Neymar and his association tweeted on Saturday night he was back in training his availability against the Koreans has not been confirmed yet.

Brazil have only one pure fullback available after left-back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury against Cameroon. Starting fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro are out after injuries suffered earlier in the competition and their availability is still unclear.