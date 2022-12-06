×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sublime Brazil crush South Korea with attacking samba masterclass

By Reuters - 06 December 2022 - 10:01
Brazil's Richarlison celebrates with Vinicius during the World Cup last-16 match against Korea Republic at Stadium 974 in Doha Qatar on December 5 2022.
Brazil's Richarlison celebrates with Vinicius during the World Cup last-16 match against Korea Republic at Stadium 974 in Doha Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

World Cup favourites Brazil produced a performance to delight fans and terrify potential opponents on Monday as they ripped through South Korea with four first-half goals to secure a hugely impressive 4-1 victory in their last-16 clash.

They were ahead after seven minutes at Doha's Stadium 974 when Raphinha's low cross reached Vinicius Jr and he expertly lifted the ball above the charging goalkeeper and three defenders.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 with a Neymar penalty and Richarlison added a brilliant third after a spell of juggling then a razor combination with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva that had Brazil's delirious fans dancing and neutrals everywhere purring.

Lucas Paqueta volleyed in the fourth after 36 minutes and the five-time champions played the second half as an exhibition, denied more goals only by impressive Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Korea worked tirelessly and bravely to try to limit the damage and were rewarded for their own attacking efforts when Paik Seung-ho smashed in a brilliant long-range shot beyond Alisson 13 minutes from time.

Brazil now turned their attention to Friday's quarterfinal meeting with Croatia.

Bellingham has gone to another level, says Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate already knew Jude Bellingham was something special but even he has been surprised at how the 19-year-old has taken ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Gabuza fuelled by Hunt's criticism

The criticism SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza received from coach Gavin Hunt earlier this season encouraged him to double his efforts.
Sport
7 hours ago

Morocco gearing up for another ‘final’ against Spain

Morocco will start today’s last-16 World Cup clash against Spain as underdogs but they are ready to play another “final” to upset the 2010 champions, ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Keeper Kivakovic hero of the shoot-out as Croatia beat Japan on penalties

Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...