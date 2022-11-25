PSL players who welcomed Fifa break to heal

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in recess due to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, several injured players could benefit from this break as some could return when they resume next month.
Here are some players who could well benefit from the break:
Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs (thigh injury)
The Burundian striker was reportedly ruled out for a month. Before the injury, the striker was starting to find form in SA football as he has already netted six goals this season. But he could be available for selection when Amakhosi resume their league matches against Golden Arrows on December 31.
Haashim Domingo, Mamelodi Sundowns (ankle injury)
Domingo was stretchered off the pitch following a lunge by Tapelo Xoki during the Carling Black Label cup final against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium earlier this month. There were fears that the attacking midfielder could be on another long-term injury. But the club revealed that the injury is not that bad and he could be available for selection after the break.
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates (calf injury)
Sibisi suffered an injury during their MTN8 final against AmaZulu in the first minute and was seen on crutches as he struggled to walk on his own. With chances of recovering on time thin, Sibisi will hope this break will help him to heal properly.
Thembinkosi Lorch, Pirates (knee injury)
Before the break, Lorch had not started training with his Pirates teammates as he was busy with his rehabilitation. He has only made five appearances for the Buccaneers this season after he suffered an injury during their match against SuperSport United and it is not clear if should be available next month.
Bongi Ntuli, AmaZulu (knee injury)
The 31-year-old striker has not played for Usuthu since their match against Chippa United on September 10 following his knee injury. He has been making progress and he should return when they resume after the break.
