×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Reelected Safpu leader denies graft claims

Legend Mohlala questions meeting which chose Gaoshubelwe again

24 November 2022 - 10:03
Neville Khoza Journalist
President of SAFPU Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.
President of SAFPU Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.
Image: Aliaster Russell

Maladministration and corruption are some of the accusations levelled against SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe following his re-election last weekend.

Gaoshubelwe and his executive were reelected unopposed last Friday during the players union congress in Cape Town. But while he strongly denies any wrongdoing, former union member Lovers Mohlala has questioned the legitimacy of last week's gathering.

Mohlala, who claims to have been fired from the union in 2015 by Gaoshubelwe, has accused him, his vice-president Tebogo Monyai and secretary Nhlanhla Tshabalala of running the union into the ground and claimed no-one knew about the elections.

“What is secret [about the election]? The constitution, if I remember properly, says that within 21 days before the elections, they (Safpu) should send an agenda to members so they are able to add to what is on the agenda.

“What criteria did they use to choose the players to come to elections? I called a lot of teams and players didn’t know that there were elections.

“When there are elections people must contest them. Who was contesting against Thulaganyo? Who was contesting against Tshabalala and who did he beat? The same with Monyai?

“If there were people who were contesting, how did they know there were elections and who paid for their food, petrol and accommodation?

“They knew that by holding elections in Cape Town, no one would come and interrupt them. They have been buying their own cars with the union’s money,” the former Wits and Sundowns midfielder alleged.

But Gaoshubelwe dismissed Mohlala's concerns as lies, adding he was chosen by the players to lead the union again. “A few years ago, we were dealing with the very same issues that they were raising and they were responded to,” an angry Gaoshubelwe said.

“Every congress that we go to, the same stories come out. If they are making all these claims, why are they not bringing anything concrete to corroborate? It is just absolute lies. I don’t know what they are talking about.”

Gaoshubelwe will be leading for the second term. He said he was pleased with the improvement they had made since he took over in 2018. “This organisation together with the leadership collective... I have served well. For the longest time, the league didn’t want to work with the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Munyai said 29 clubs out of 32 from the PSL attended the congress and they only needed 21 for a meeting to be legal.

WATCH | Lesufi returns 'lost' 1998 World Cup jersey to Jerry Sikhosana

A surprised Sikhosana thanked the premier for returning the jersey which he admitted he had no idea where he had placed it.
Sport
21 hours ago

Manchester United owners consider putting up ‘for sale’ sign

Manchester United is exploring strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family ...
Sport
1 day ago

We have faith in what our coaches can achieve – Tlhopie

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe says they have a wonderful setup that will see coach Rulani Mokwena succeed at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Ngcobo trying his best for wheelchair-bound Meyiwa

While many people in football may be gradually starting to forget about talented former Kaizer Chiefs midfield prodigy Wiseman Meyiwa, his former ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm