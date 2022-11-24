Reelected Safpu leader denies graft claims

Maladministration and corruption are some of the accusations levelled against SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe following his re-election last weekend.
Gaoshubelwe and his executive were reelected unopposed last Friday during the players union congress in Cape Town. But while he strongly denies any wrongdoing, former union member Lovers Mohlala has questioned the legitimacy of last week's gathering.
Mohlala, who claims to have been fired from the union in 2015 by Gaoshubelwe, has accused him, his vice-president Tebogo Monyai and secretary Nhlanhla Tshabalala of running the union into the ground and claimed no-one knew about the elections.
“What is secret [about the election]? The constitution, if I remember properly, says that within 21 days before the elections, they (Safpu) should send an agenda to members so they are able to add to what is on the agenda.
“What criteria did they use to choose the players to come to elections? I called a lot of teams and players didn’t know that there were elections.
“When there are elections people must contest them. Who was contesting against Thulaganyo? Who was contesting against Tshabalala and who did he beat? The same with Monyai?
“If there were people who were contesting, how did they know there were elections and who paid for their food, petrol and accommodation?
“They knew that by holding elections in Cape Town, no one would come and interrupt them. They have been buying their own cars with the union’s money,” the former Wits and Sundowns midfielder alleged.
But Gaoshubelwe dismissed Mohlala's concerns as lies, adding he was chosen by the players to lead the union again. “A few years ago, we were dealing with the very same issues that they were raising and they were responded to,” an angry Gaoshubelwe said.
“Every congress that we go to, the same stories come out. If they are making all these claims, why are they not bringing anything concrete to corroborate? It is just absolute lies. I don’t know what they are talking about.”
Gaoshubelwe will be leading for the second term. He said he was pleased with the improvement they had made since he took over in 2018. “This organisation together with the leadership collective... I have served well. For the longest time, the league didn’t want to work with the organisation.”
Meanwhile, Munyai said 29 clubs out of 32 from the PSL attended the congress and they only needed 21 for a meeting to be legal.
Reelected Safpu leader denies graft claims
Legend Mohlala questions meeting which chose Gaoshubelwe again
Image: Aliaster Russell
Maladministration and corruption are some of the accusations levelled against SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe following his re-election last weekend.
Gaoshubelwe and his executive were reelected unopposed last Friday during the players union congress in Cape Town. But while he strongly denies any wrongdoing, former union member Lovers Mohlala has questioned the legitimacy of last week's gathering.
Mohlala, who claims to have been fired from the union in 2015 by Gaoshubelwe, has accused him, his vice-president Tebogo Monyai and secretary Nhlanhla Tshabalala of running the union into the ground and claimed no-one knew about the elections.
“What is secret [about the election]? The constitution, if I remember properly, says that within 21 days before the elections, they (Safpu) should send an agenda to members so they are able to add to what is on the agenda.
“What criteria did they use to choose the players to come to elections? I called a lot of teams and players didn’t know that there were elections.
“When there are elections people must contest them. Who was contesting against Thulaganyo? Who was contesting against Tshabalala and who did he beat? The same with Monyai?
“If there were people who were contesting, how did they know there were elections and who paid for their food, petrol and accommodation?
“They knew that by holding elections in Cape Town, no one would come and interrupt them. They have been buying their own cars with the union’s money,” the former Wits and Sundowns midfielder alleged.
But Gaoshubelwe dismissed Mohlala's concerns as lies, adding he was chosen by the players to lead the union again. “A few years ago, we were dealing with the very same issues that they were raising and they were responded to,” an angry Gaoshubelwe said.
“Every congress that we go to, the same stories come out. If they are making all these claims, why are they not bringing anything concrete to corroborate? It is just absolute lies. I don’t know what they are talking about.”
Gaoshubelwe will be leading for the second term. He said he was pleased with the improvement they had made since he took over in 2018. “This organisation together with the leadership collective... I have served well. For the longest time, the league didn’t want to work with the organisation.”
Meanwhile, Munyai said 29 clubs out of 32 from the PSL attended the congress and they only needed 21 for a meeting to be legal.
WATCH | Lesufi returns 'lost' 1998 World Cup jersey to Jerry Sikhosana
Manchester United owners consider putting up ‘for sale’ sign
We have faith in what our coaches can achieve – Tlhopie
Ngcobo trying his best for wheelchair-bound Meyiwa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos