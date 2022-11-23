Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe says they have a wonderful setup that will see coach Rulani Mokwena succeed at the club.
Sundowns opted to shake up their technical team last month, with Mokwena now the sole head coach, while Steve Komphela was promoted to first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi the senior coach.
Since the changes, Mokwena guided Sundowns to win all four matches, scoring 15 goals without conceding.
“It is a wonderful setup we have there and we believe this makeup right now is going to lead us to success,” Motsepe said.
“Coach Rulani has so far done an amazing job and that’s a credit to him as a leader and also credit to the other two coaches in our department.
“There is a wonderful sense of humanity, togetherness and a vision of where we want to take the football club. So, we are very pleased with how things are going and it’s on them and we believe they have capabilities to lead the club into better heights.”
Following their failure in the CAF Champions League last season, where they were knocked out of the quarterfinals, Motsepe added that they have since learned their lessons from that defeat and will be looking to improve when they start the group stages next year.
“I think as Mamelodi Sundowns, the fact that we have been consistently getting through the group stages, we may have tricked ourselves a little bit and believed that it is easy,” he said.
“Champions League is very difficult and very demanding and even if you look in Europe, you find big teams, the ones you are expecting to win, are struggling.
“So, it is about being humble when you get into that space and understanding and knowing that everybody can beat anybody once you get into the knockout round."
We have faith in what our coaches can achieve – Tlhopie
Rulani to benefit greatly from system - Motsepe
Image: Veli Nhlapo
