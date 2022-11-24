“Coming into this season there’s a new coach and I really can’t say he doesn’t prefer me or anything like that,” Makhubela said.
“Another important thing is that Pirates are not only Makhubela, we are a team, and the good thing is Pirates are winning.
“All I have to do is keep on clapping for the guys and wait for my chance because I know what I can do. My dream is to shake the world.
“People have not seen the best of me, the real me. Last season I was still adjusting to being back at Pirates and trying to find my feet because its is one of the biggest teams in South Africa. When you play for them, you are already a part of the brand.”
Makhubela said Riveiro's biggest success in getting the Buccaneers to tick in a short space of time has largely from addressing their mental aspect.
“The mind is the biggest disability. The coach has not changed a lot of things, but he has been able to work the mindset of the players. Happy players are performing players.
“The players are free [to express themselves] under the coach and we are just playing football that should be played at Pirates.”
I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Playing for a club as prestigious as Orlando Pirates is a dream for many players, but Ntsako Makhubela was reluctant about returning to the side after a successful spell away.
The 28-year-old midfielder earned game time and found form at Durban team Lamontville Golden Arrows from 2019 to 2021. He was among the players who were crucial to Abafana Bes’thende recording their best DStv Premiership finish of fourth place in the 2020-21.
His eye-catching performances led to Pirates, where he was a youth player, signing him back ahead of last season. The skilful midfielder has battled to replicate his famous slick moves at Bucs, and is yet to play in a competitive match this season.
He featured in the final of the Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament just before the 2022 World Cup break, where Pirates lost 4-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.
The player made 16 appearances in all competitions last season under then co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi, who also coached him at Arrows, and Fadlu Davids.
In an interview with TimesLIVE during an Adidas x and Pirates activation, Makhubela spoke about his time at the Sea Robbers and how coming through development at the club made him understand what it takes to be a Pirates player.
“I grew up here [at Pirates, playing for their lower league reserve team Yebo Yes United] and I was loaned out [to first-division Real Kings] to get experience.
“I left as a kid and came back as an adult who knows what is required as an Orlando Pirates player.
“I actually asked to be loaned out because back then they had great players such as Oupa Manyisa and Benni [McCarthy], and I was still a school kid. After I finished matric in 2012, I asked if they could loan me out so I could get game time [elsewhere].”
The unlucky XI: PSL players yet to taste action this season
When Pirates came calling for his services last year, Makhubela said he was not in favour of the move as he believed it would not be good for his career at that stage. “At first I didn’t want to come back, but I agreed and I played.”
The midfielder suggested his unhappiness with the decision led him to not give his best for Pirates last season.
“Even when I was playing I hadn’t really come to terms with [being] back and I had to deal with that situation.
“At Golden Arrows I had been enjoying my football and I knew when I came back I would have to adjust to things at Pirates.
“There was not much I could do [about the move]. I told myself I need to be ready to go and play for Pirates.”
This season Makhubela is working hard to earn the trust of new Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, but the player knows a first-team breakthrough could remain elusive as Bucs are doing well, lifting the MTN8 trophy this month.
Riveiro stuck to his tried and tested
“Coming into this season there’s a new coach and I really can’t say he doesn’t prefer me or anything like that,” Makhubela said.
“Another important thing is that Pirates are not only Makhubela, we are a team, and the good thing is Pirates are winning.
“All I have to do is keep on clapping for the guys and wait for my chance because I know what I can do. My dream is to shake the world.
“People have not seen the best of me, the real me. Last season I was still adjusting to being back at Pirates and trying to find my feet because its is one of the biggest teams in South Africa. When you play for them, you are already a part of the brand.”
Makhubela said Riveiro's biggest success in getting the Buccaneers to tick in a short space of time has largely from addressing their mental aspect.
“The mind is the biggest disability. The coach has not changed a lot of things, but he has been able to work the mindset of the players. Happy players are performing players.
“The players are free [to express themselves] under the coach and we are just playing football that should be played at Pirates.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos