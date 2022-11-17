×

Soccer

Broos targets wins, good performances

'Moz, Angola will test how far we've improved'

17 November 2022 - 09:10
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana players during a training session at Mbombela Stadium.
Image: Dirk Kotze

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expects Mozambique and Angola to give his side a tough challenge compared to Sierra Leone and Botswana.

Bafana will host Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium tonight (8.30pm) and Angola on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm.

These matches form part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia in March.

In September, Bafana beat Sierra Leone 4-0 and Botswana 1-0, but Broos said these two teams would test how far they have improved.

“About the opponents, they are stronger than Sierra Leone. We have to be aware of that. So it will be a tough  game,” Broos told the media yesterday.

“But again, it will also be a good test for us to see if we have made progress we need compared with the previous games in March and June. I’m looking forward to it and I know that we can get good results and also good performances.”

While Broos is eyeing successive victories again to boost their confidence, he also wants to see good performances from his side. “I should be happy with good performances and not only winning the match and not having good performances,” he said.

“So let’s hope we can have a combination of both, that we win the two matches with two good performances and that will be very good for our team and everyone.”

The Belgian coach also revealed that he won't be making many changes compared to September when they played Sierra Leone and Botswana, as he wants to build a team to play against Liberia.

“There will be changes in the team against Mozambique [tonight] and [Angola on] Sunday because I want to give some players opportunities to play.

“But not complete changes because this is preparation for the game against Liberia, so we don’t have to do that anymore. I did it in September to see if everyone was on that level and it was a good test for everyone.

“We have to prepare the team as I said, there will be changes but not like in September."

