How Chiefs lost out to Bucs for Saleng's signature

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has made a startling revelation about how Kaizer Chiefs tracked him for a while, intending to sign him while he was at Free State Stars.
Saleng, who has been outstanding for the Buccaneers this season following his return from a season loan deal with Swallows, revealed that he grew up supporting Amakhosi.
The attacking midfielder said while he was playing for Ea Lla Koto, Chiefs sent their scout to follow him but delayed signing him and that’s where the Buccaneers pounced and then loaned him to Swallows last season.
“I should have played for Chiefs because there was a scout from the club who was following me at Free State Stars,” Saleng told the Safa media department.
“I don’t know what happened. But in the end, I ended up playing for Pirates... after Chiefs delayed signing me.”
The 24-year-old's performances for Pirates have stolen headlines lately and was given a Bafana Bafana call-up to play against Mozambique tomorrow at Mbombela Stadium at 8.30pm and Angola on Sunday at the same venue in back-to-back international friendlies.
He might be outstanding for the Buccaneers but the attacking midfielder insists he is not yet where he wants to be.
“Not yet because I didn’t achieve more, this is my first season at Pirates and with this performance [I have to build from it],” he said.
“Now people are looking at me because I am in the spotlight as I have been scoring goals after not playing. The way I’m playing at the moment is because of the hard work at training and I keep on pushing myself and my teammates always push me also with the experience of players around me.
“I think the way I’m playing is the way the coach wants me to play and use my speed. As a winger, you have to take people on.
“First season I had to adjust to the Premiership because I didn’t have that experience of playing in the [premier] league.
“So I had to adjust first so that I can know what it is to play in this league.”
Saleng is now looking forward to making his mark in the national team colours when Bafana host Mozambique and Angola.
“Coming into the national team, I think it is something everyone is happy for. I’m also happy to be in the national team because before I was in the Cosafa Cup.
“Then I had to work hard to return to the national team. I think being here in the camp is something everyone is happy about. I’m happy to be here.”
How Chiefs lost out to Bucs for Saleng's signature
Star supported Amakhosi while growing up
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
