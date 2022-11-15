×

Soccer

Dove decries shortage of compatriots in the PSL

Mozambican star confident Mambas will bite Bafana Bafana

15 November 2022 - 08:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs.
Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The scarcity of Mozambican players in the DStv Premiership saddens the countrys only two representatives, Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AMs Elias Pelembe.

Dove is unhappy about the shortage of his compatriots in the SA  Premiership, revealing they always discuss this with Pelembe.

The lack of Mozambican players in the PSL is something we speak about often with Pelembe. We feel like weve got a lot of talented players in Mozambique but not all get the opportunities [to be exported to SA]. Its a pity because some end up getting lost in the system or lose hope. Its a bit sad that it’s only me and Pelembe here [in the DStv Premiership]. [Manuel] Kambala doesnt have a club now [after leaving Baroka when they were relegated last season],Dove said.

Dove has high hopes Mozambique will manage a win over Bafana – despite not being part of the current squad that will play a friendly match against SA at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday – pinning his hopes on their overseas-based stars.

Atletico Madrids left-back Reinildo Mandava is one of The Mambas high-profile stars who are expected to face Bafana. We have a strong team with a lot of players playing overseas, so I am hoping it will be a good game of football. I hope Mozambique wins, of course, said the 28-year-old Dove.

Its good to have players who play overseas in our national team because they bring in a lot of experience to the guys who havent experienced the kind of atmosphere they are used to, playing in big clubs, big leagues. In the past I played for (Spanish club) Levante and I learnt a lot from that experience.

Dove also quipped about the omission of his on-form Chiefs teammate Yusuf Maart from the Bafana squad, saying its a good thing they wont face him. Its not my position to talk about whos there and whos not, but of course Yusuf Maart is an important player for us [Chiefs], as you know hes been playing regularly and hes been doing well. So, I think its good for us [Mozambique] that hes not in the Bafana squad, Dove joked.

