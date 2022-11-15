Dove decries shortage of compatriots in the PSL

The scarcity of Mozambican players in the DStv Premiership saddens the country’s only two representatives, Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM’s Elias Pelembe.
Dove is unhappy about the shortage of his compatriots in the SA Premiership, revealing they always discuss this with Pelembe.
“The lack of Mozambican players in the PSL is something we speak about often with Pelembe. We feel like we’ve got a lot of talented players in Mozambique but not all get the opportunities [to be exported to SA]. It’s a pity because some end up getting lost in the system or lose hope. It’s a bit sad that it’s only me and Pelembe here [in the DStv Premiership]. [Manuel] Kambala doesn’t have a club now [after leaving Baroka when they were relegated last season],” Dove said.
Dove has high hopes Mozambique will manage a win over Bafana – despite not being part of the current squad that will play a friendly match against SA at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday – pinning his hopes on their overseas-based stars.
Atletico Madrid’s left-back Reinildo Mandava is one of The Mambas’ high-profile stars who are expected to face Bafana. “We have a strong team with a lot of players playing overseas, so I am hoping it will be a good game of football. I hope Mozambique wins, of course,” said the 28-year-old Dove.
“It’s good to have players who play overseas in our national team because they bring in a lot of experience to the guys who haven’t experienced the kind of atmosphere they are used to, playing in big clubs, big leagues. In the past I played for (Spanish club) Levante and I learnt a lot from that experience.”
Dove also quipped about the omission of his on-form Chiefs teammate Yusuf Maart from the Bafana squad, saying it’s a good thing they won’t face him. “It’s not my position to talk about who’s there and who’s not, but of course Yusuf Maart is an important player for us [Chiefs], as you know he’s been playing regularly and he’s been doing well. So, I think it’s good for us [Mozambique] that he’s not in the Bafana squad,” Dove joked.
Dove decries shortage of compatriots in the PSL
Mozambican star confident Mambas will bite Bafana Bafana
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The scarcity of Mozambican players in the DStv Premiership saddens the country’s only two representatives, Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM’s Elias Pelembe.
Dove is unhappy about the shortage of his compatriots in the SA Premiership, revealing they always discuss this with Pelembe.
“The lack of Mozambican players in the PSL is something we speak about often with Pelembe. We feel like we’ve got a lot of talented players in Mozambique but not all get the opportunities [to be exported to SA]. It’s a pity because some end up getting lost in the system or lose hope. It’s a bit sad that it’s only me and Pelembe here [in the DStv Premiership]. [Manuel] Kambala doesn’t have a club now [after leaving Baroka when they were relegated last season],” Dove said.
Dove has high hopes Mozambique will manage a win over Bafana – despite not being part of the current squad that will play a friendly match against SA at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday – pinning his hopes on their overseas-based stars.
Atletico Madrid’s left-back Reinildo Mandava is one of The Mambas’ high-profile stars who are expected to face Bafana. “We have a strong team with a lot of players playing overseas, so I am hoping it will be a good game of football. I hope Mozambique wins, of course,” said the 28-year-old Dove.
“It’s good to have players who play overseas in our national team because they bring in a lot of experience to the guys who haven’t experienced the kind of atmosphere they are used to, playing in big clubs, big leagues. In the past I played for (Spanish club) Levante and I learnt a lot from that experience.”
Dove also quipped about the omission of his on-form Chiefs teammate Yusuf Maart from the Bafana squad, saying it’s a good thing they won’t face him. “It’s not my position to talk about who’s there and who’s not, but of course Yusuf Maart is an important player for us [Chiefs], as you know he’s been playing regularly and he’s been doing well. So, I think it’s good for us [Mozambique] that he’s not in the Bafana squad,” Dove joked.
Broos blasts Foster for Bafana no show
Williams feels sorry for Ofori as he misses Ghana’s Qatar plane
We lost with pride to a better team: Sundowns Ladies coach Tshabalala
Pirates fined R100,000 for pitch invasion after win against Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos