Rulani lauds Downs for trusting his regime

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was full of praise for his players following their quick turnaround since he was promoted to be the head coach.
Under Mokwena’s leadership as head coach, Sundowns have collected four successive victories, scoring 15 goals without conceding, in the DStv Premiership.
Speaking to the media after winning the Carling Black Label Cup following a 4-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena refused to take the glory and said all credit should go to the players for accepting the change.
“I always say to you that the game belongs to the players. We’ve little control over what happens over 90 minutes. We can change things and influence with subs, but huge credit has to go to the Sundowns players for accepting the change in the leadership,” Mokwena said.
“That takes a lot of humility and devotional acceptance. Also, with the fact that we need to play with a little bit of personality and that’s what we continued to do.”
Recently, Mokwena has been giving young players a chance and during the final on Saturday, he handed 18-year-old Ntando Nkosi his first team debut, saying he will continue to give an opportunity to youngsters.
“We have a responsibility and the first immediate mandate is to win football matches. W’ve put a lineup without any sort of bias in relation to whether the player is young or old,” he said.
“We try to have the best team on the pitch because we have to win the football match. Because of my background as a coach, having spent a lot of time with the youth and having worked with young players, I got a little bit biased towards the young players.
“I’m sitting here as a product of a youth coach. Someone believed in me and gave me a chance and today I sit in a position of privilege where I can coach some of the best players in the country.
“I feel it is part of my responsibility not just to coach and help but to try wherever I go to give opportunities to young players and help the clubs have better futures.
“I’ve done it almost everywhere I went. I'm just proud of these kids, Cassius Mailula and Nkosi. We have a type of responsibility and also help the club to have a bright future,” said Mokwena.
Rulani lauds Downs for trusting his regime
Fourth straight win ensures smooth change of guard
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was full of praise for his players following their quick turnaround since he was promoted to be the head coach.
Under Mokwena’s leadership as head coach, Sundowns have collected four successive victories, scoring 15 goals without conceding, in the DStv Premiership.
Speaking to the media after winning the Carling Black Label Cup following a 4-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena refused to take the glory and said all credit should go to the players for accepting the change.
“I always say to you that the game belongs to the players. We’ve little control over what happens over 90 minutes. We can change things and influence with subs, but huge credit has to go to the Sundowns players for accepting the change in the leadership,” Mokwena said.
“That takes a lot of humility and devotional acceptance. Also, with the fact that we need to play with a little bit of personality and that’s what we continued to do.”
Recently, Mokwena has been giving young players a chance and during the final on Saturday, he handed 18-year-old Ntando Nkosi his first team debut, saying he will continue to give an opportunity to youngsters.
“We have a responsibility and the first immediate mandate is to win football matches. W’ve put a lineup without any sort of bias in relation to whether the player is young or old,” he said.
“We try to have the best team on the pitch because we have to win the football match. Because of my background as a coach, having spent a lot of time with the youth and having worked with young players, I got a little bit biased towards the young players.
“I’m sitting here as a product of a youth coach. Someone believed in me and gave me a chance and today I sit in a position of privilege where I can coach some of the best players in the country.
“I feel it is part of my responsibility not just to coach and help but to try wherever I go to give opportunities to young players and help the clubs have better futures.
“I’ve done it almost everywhere I went. I'm just proud of these kids, Cassius Mailula and Nkosi. We have a type of responsibility and also help the club to have a bright future,” said Mokwena.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos