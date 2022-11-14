×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | We must reject destructive capitalism of the West to save the planet

Since our leaders are too weak to stand up to Western leaders, we the people must do so

By Pedro Mzileni - 14 November 2022 - 08:51

Africa no longer has bold leaders who speak truth to power, leaders who love this continent and defended it against imperialism on every platform. The kind of leaders who understood that the essence of independence is to own and control the resources of this land for the preservation of humanity.

Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara understood this responsibility with distinction. He prioritised the securitisation of land and nature as primary bases of life and food production. He spoke out in defence of the savannah and the Amazon to safeguard life. He hated deforestation and the pollution of the atmosphere by the industrialising West in the name of profit...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm