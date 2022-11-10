The Carling Black Label Cup may not rank top as the MTN8 title, but for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, beating Kaizer Chiefs in that competition and winning it remains his priority.
Fresh from winning the MTN8 title at the weekend, Riveiro wants to see that momentum going to this competition at FNB Stadium on Saturday against a side they recently lost to 0-1 in a league match.
Speaking to the media at Orlando Stadium yesterday ahead of this match at 12pm, the Spanish coach said there was no friendly match every time Pirates and Chiefs meet and he would treat this fixture with the respect it deserves.
“Did Chiefs and Pirates ever play a friendly game? I don’t think so. It is a competition and not a friendly game, and we will take the game seriously and try to be competitive,” Riveiro said.
“We don’t face any game thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose, we don’t think about losing the game. We think about enjoying the day, competing and doing everything in order to win. We are not thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose.”
With the MTN8 in the bag already, the 47-year-old said they would approach the game highly motivated as they looked to avenge the defeat they suffered two weeks ago.
“We are still happy and proud with our last achievement together this season and the mood and motivation is high,” he said.
“We are really motivated this week and we are looking to show a good performance one more time.
“It’s a different competition and different rules, and we just have to read the rules and go with it. It is not a problem for us that they [fans] chose the starting XI.
“We will make necessary adaptations to be competitive and all the players will be prepared to play.”
'There are no friendlies between Pirates and Chiefs'
Riveiro wants beer cup after MTN8 triumph
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The Carling Black Label Cup may not rank top as the MTN8 title, but for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, beating Kaizer Chiefs in that competition and winning it remains his priority.
Fresh from winning the MTN8 title at the weekend, Riveiro wants to see that momentum going to this competition at FNB Stadium on Saturday against a side they recently lost to 0-1 in a league match.
Speaking to the media at Orlando Stadium yesterday ahead of this match at 12pm, the Spanish coach said there was no friendly match every time Pirates and Chiefs meet and he would treat this fixture with the respect it deserves.
“Did Chiefs and Pirates ever play a friendly game? I don’t think so. It is a competition and not a friendly game, and we will take the game seriously and try to be competitive,” Riveiro said.
“We don’t face any game thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose, we don’t think about losing the game. We think about enjoying the day, competing and doing everything in order to win. We are not thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose.”
With the MTN8 in the bag already, the 47-year-old said they would approach the game highly motivated as they looked to avenge the defeat they suffered two weeks ago.
“We are still happy and proud with our last achievement together this season and the mood and motivation is high,” he said.
“We are really motivated this week and we are looking to show a good performance one more time.
“It’s a different competition and different rules, and we just have to read the rules and go with it. It is not a problem for us that they [fans] chose the starting XI.
“We will make necessary adaptations to be competitive and all the players will be prepared to play.”
Chiefs' defence finally getting there - Dove
Zwane defends Chiefs' affinity with 'plastic' cups
Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’
Ngcobo 'sometimes frustrated' with lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos