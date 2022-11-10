×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'There are no friendlies between Pirates and Chiefs'

Riveiro wants beer cup after MTN8 triumph

10 November 2022 - 09:51
Neville Khoza Journalist
Orlando Pirates players during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates media day in Johannesburg.
Orlando Pirates players during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates media day in Johannesburg.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Carling Black Label Cup may not rank top as the MTN8 title, but for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, beating Kaizer Chiefs in that competition and winning it remains his priority.

Fresh from winning the MTN8 title at the weekend, Riveiro wants to see that momentum going to this competition at FNB Stadium on Saturday against a side they recently lost to 0-1 in a league match.

Speaking to the media at Orlando Stadium yesterday ahead of this match at 12pm, the Spanish coach said there was no friendly match every time Pirates and Chiefs meet and he would treat this fixture with the respect it deserves.

“Did Chiefs and Pirates ever play a friendly game? I don’t think so. It is a competition and not a friendly game, and we will take the game seriously and try to be competitive,” Riveiro said.

“We don’t face any game thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose, we don’t think about losing the game. We think about enjoying the day, competing and doing everything in order to win. We are not thinking about what’s going to happen if we lose.”

With the MTN8 in the bag already, the 47-year-old said they would approach the game highly motivated as they looked to avenge the defeat they suffered two weeks ago.

“We are still happy and proud with our last achievement together this season and the mood and motivation is high,” he said.

“We are really motivated this week and we are looking to show a good performance one more time.

“It’s a different competition and different rules, and we just have to read the rules and go with it. It is not a problem for us that they [fans] chose the starting XI.

“We will make necessary adaptations to be competitive and all the players will be prepared to play.”

Chiefs' defence finally getting there - Dove

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove is encouraged by the two clean sheets they managed in their last two outings against AmaZulu and Orlando ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Zwane defends Chiefs' affinity with 'plastic' cups

Kaizer Chiefs have earned a reputation as kings of unofficial competitions - sometimes mocked as 'plastic cups' - as they’ve bagged several Carling ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’

Sepp Blatter, the president of Fifa when the organisation selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now says the choice was a “mistake".
Sport
5 hours ago

Ngcobo 'sometimes frustrated' with lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs

The midfield maestro has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but mostly from the bench, and says he is working hard in training to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa