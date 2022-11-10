Timm excited about call-up but first targets beer cup

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is not thinking about the senior national team call-up yet as his focus is on helping his side win the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Timm was included in the Bafana Bafana squad to play Mozambique and Angola in back-to-back international friendlies in Nelspruit later this month.
It is the first time he has been called to the national team following his impressive performances for the Buccaneers since his move from Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the season.
Besides being excited about the call-up, Timm insists he still has a job to do, which is to help Pirates lift the Black Label Cup. The Buccaneers will face rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the second semi-final at 12pm on Saturday.
“I’m very happy, my family is also happy. But I still have a task and I have not closed with my club yet,” the Bucs anchorman told the media yesterday.
“And that is to do well over the weekend and then I can fully focus on being part of the national team setup. I’m glad I got the call and it will be nice to see some old teammates I used to play with in the past and then enjoy the moment.”
The 30-year-old can provide himself as an option to receive a pass as a link-man, eye to slip a pass into dangerous pockets and especially his crunching tackles in midfield.
And this is what Pirates missed when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chief in a league match two weeks ago. Timm has an opportunity to play against Chiefs after missing the league match due to a one-match ban following his accumulation of four yellow cards.
“We didn’t do something well as a collective. We’ve already spoken about that and we will want to improve our performance with those small details,” he said in view of the match on Saturday.
“I watched from the stands with my teammates and it is not nice to not contribute. I look forward to the weekend.
“We [have] made steady progress and like I said we know personally as a team our goals and objectives. I’m not afraid to say we are not near where we are supposed to be.
“But we are happy with the progress we have been making and we will continue to work hard until we reach where we want to be, and I think it will be evident to the public when we reach that level we are supposed to be at.”
Timm excited about call-up but first targets beer cup
On-form midfielder looks forward to his first Soweto derby
Image: Darren Stewart
