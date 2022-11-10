Chiefs' defence finally getting there - Dove

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove is encouraged by the two clean sheets they managed in their last two outings against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, suggesting this could mean their defensive woes are now behind them.
Dove has been voted into the starting XI for Chiefs’ Carling Black Label Cup semifinal clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Amakhosi have been rocked by defensive howlers for the better part of this season, leaking a whopping 17 goals from 15 matches across the league and the MTN.
In their past two games against AmaZulu in the second leg of the Wafa-Wafa semifinals and Pirates in the league, Chiefs’ defence was never breached. This gives Dove hope that they might have turned the corner as a defensive unit. The Mozambican defender also expressed his optimism that Amakhosi will snap their seven-year trophy drought soon.
“In life you learn everyday and you are bound to make mistakes but mistakes make you grow. We are still gelling and I am definitely sure that we’ll get it right... it’s just a matter of time. The two clean sheets we have kept in the last two games give us confidence to say we’re heading in the right direction,” Dove said during a media open-day at Chiefs’ base in Naturena yesterday.
“As football players we always want to win trophies and that comes with time. I feel like our time is coming... we have been working. It’s just a matter of time until we bring silverware to the Amakhosi nation.”
On their fan-selected XI that’s without any recognised right-back as both Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons missed out, Dove said he respected the fans’ choice, adding they would adjust.
“At the end of the day this is a selection made by the fans and I am sure that they want to see players they felt like are okay for this game. So, I think we have to adjust as we always have been doing... I wasn’t a centre-back myself and now I am finding myself playing as a centre-back,” Dove said.
