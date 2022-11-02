George Maluleka wants to use his experience in cup finals to help AmaZulu win the MTN8 title against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
The midfielder will be playing in his sixth MTN8 final – with two wins with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns last season, while losing three with Ajax Cape Town, Chiefs and SuperSport United.
As he prepares to face the Buccaneers, the 33-year-old midfielder said he, alongside players such as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Veli Motha and Gabadinho Mhango, will need to guide the younger players on how to approach the final.
“I’m not the only one ... there are a lot of guys here that play a big role. I think we have a team that has a very good mix of players that can also advise one another on the right way,” Maluleka told the media yesterday.
“So, I’m very lucky to be in that space and to be around ambitious players, and I think that’s why we are here today. So, it is really up to us to step up and put ourselves in this position.”
With AmaZulu winning their last match against Stellenbosch, Maluleka revealed this had improved the mood and confidence in the camp ahead of the final.
Before the Stellies’ victory, Usuthu had gone nine matches without registering a victory, but now they go to the final with the belief that they can win. “Very big occasion and I think the mood is good from the win against Stellenbosch... that was a big confidence booster for the guys,” he said.
“If we apply ourselves and make sure the game plan on the day is tops and we apply ourselves, to be honest, we can put ourselves in a position of winning the trophy.
“A lot of discipline tactically but that’s all up to the coach and with us applying it. We hope the week goes smoothly. It can be a good week and we can finish it off on Saturday.”
Maluleka hopes experience will help against Bucs
Usuthu midfielder will be playing in sixth MTN8 final
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
