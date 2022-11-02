×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maluleka hopes experience will help against Bucs

Usuthu midfielder will be playing in sixth MTN8 final

02 November 2022 - 08:55
Neville Khoza Journalist
George Maluleka of AmaZulu believes experience and disciplines can make them winners this weekend.
George Maluleka of AmaZulu believes experience and disciplines can make them winners this weekend.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

George Maluleka wants to use his experience in cup finals to help AmaZulu win the MTN8 title against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

The midfielder will be playing in his sixth MTN8 final – with two wins with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns last season, while losing three with Ajax Cape Town, Chiefs and SuperSport United.

As he prepares to face the Buccaneers, the 33-year-old midfielder said he, alongside players such as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Veli Motha and Gabadinho Mhango, will need to guide the younger players on how to approach the final.

“I’m not the only one ... there are a lot of guys here that play a big role. I think we have a team that has a very good mix of players that can also advise one another on the right way,” Maluleka told the media yesterday.

“So, I’m very lucky to be in that space and to be around ambitious players, and I think that’s why we are here today. So, it is really up to us to step up and put ourselves in this position.”

With AmaZulu winning their last match against Stellenbosch, Maluleka revealed this had improved the mood and confidence in the camp ahead of the final.

Before the Stellies’ victory, Usuthu had gone nine matches without registering a victory, but now they go to the final with the belief that they can win. “Very big occasion and I think the mood is good from the win against Stellenbosch... that was a big confidence booster for the guys,” he said.

“If we apply ourselves and make sure the game plan on the day is tops and we apply ourselves, to be honest, we can put ourselves in a position of winning the trophy.

“A lot of discipline tactically but that’s all up to the coach and with us applying it. We hope the week goes smoothly. It can be a good week and we can finish it off on Saturday.”

Kadodia coy about rehiring Fadlu

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has played down the prospects of Fadlu Davids returning to the club as head coach.
Sport
3 hours ago

Maela looks to Top8 final for redemption

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela believes winning the MTN8 would alleviate pressure on them to a certain extent.
Sport
3 hours ago

Jose wants Bucs to channel derby anger into the final

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is eager to shake off the Soweto derby anguish by winning the MTN8.
Sport
3 hours ago

Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach

Another DStv Premiership coach has lost his job, with Sekhukhune United “parting ways” with Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday.
Sport
22 hours ago

No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon

Suggestions Yusuf’s Maart’s wonder goal that settled Saturday’s Soweto derby for Kaizer Chiefs should have been disallowed because substitute Reeve ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...