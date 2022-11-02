Jose wants Bucs to channel derby anger into the final

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is eager to shake off the Soweto derby anguish by winning the MTN8.
Pirates lock horns with AmaZulu in the Wafa-Wafa decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The MTN8 final comes at a time where the Sea Robbers are still licking their wounds after being beaten 1-0 by bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the league last Saturday.
"We are competitive people. We are not good losers, to be honest. So when we suffer a defeat, like we did in our last game, obviously we want to get rid of that feeling as soon as possible. If we say that we want to be a different team on Saturday, we have to show it today... we don't have to wait for Saturday. We are all not happy with the last result and the only way to get rid of that feeling is competing again,'' said Riveiro during a media conference at Rand Stadium yesterday.
"It's nice to start weeks like this with a cup final on the horizon. The players are full of motivation. Obviously, when you don't get a good result you go deeper because you're disappointed. We want to change the situation as soon as possible. We need to put more emphasis on small details in order to be a team we really want to be... it wasn't possible to be in our element in the last match."
Riveiro faces a goalkeeping dilemma in the final after Siyabonga Mpontshane conceded in an unconvincing fashion against Chiefs after two clean slates. After smothering all Chiefs's attempts, Mpontshane was finally beaten by Yusuf Maart's long-range from his own half who caught the Bucs keeper way out of his line.
But since Mpontshane had been back in the team following mid-October injury to Ofori, some people expect the Ghananian to return as Bucs No 1 once again.
However, Riveiro insinuated the one who trains better in the build-up to the game will get the nod, hinting even the other two fringe shot-stoppers are in contention.
"I have four keepers in the squad [in] Kopano [Thuntsane], Sipho [Chaine], Siyabonga and Richard. All of them are going to train this week. As usual, at the end of the week we have to make a decision about who's the right one to play this game [the MTN8 final,'' Riveiro explained.
Jose wants Bucs to channel derby anger into the final
Coach faces goalkeeper dilemma – Mpontshane or Ofori?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is eager to shake off the Soweto derby anguish by winning the MTN8.
Pirates lock horns with AmaZulu in the Wafa-Wafa decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The MTN8 final comes at a time where the Sea Robbers are still licking their wounds after being beaten 1-0 by bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the league last Saturday.
"We are competitive people. We are not good losers, to be honest. So when we suffer a defeat, like we did in our last game, obviously we want to get rid of that feeling as soon as possible. If we say that we want to be a different team on Saturday, we have to show it today... we don't have to wait for Saturday. We are all not happy with the last result and the only way to get rid of that feeling is competing again,'' said Riveiro during a media conference at Rand Stadium yesterday.
"It's nice to start weeks like this with a cup final on the horizon. The players are full of motivation. Obviously, when you don't get a good result you go deeper because you're disappointed. We want to change the situation as soon as possible. We need to put more emphasis on small details in order to be a team we really want to be... it wasn't possible to be in our element in the last match."
Riveiro faces a goalkeeping dilemma in the final after Siyabonga Mpontshane conceded in an unconvincing fashion against Chiefs after two clean slates. After smothering all Chiefs's attempts, Mpontshane was finally beaten by Yusuf Maart's long-range from his own half who caught the Bucs keeper way out of his line.
But since Mpontshane had been back in the team following mid-October injury to Ofori, some people expect the Ghananian to return as Bucs No 1 once again.
However, Riveiro insinuated the one who trains better in the build-up to the game will get the nod, hinting even the other two fringe shot-stoppers are in contention.
"I have four keepers in the squad [in] Kopano [Thuntsane], Sipho [Chaine], Siyabonga and Richard. All of them are going to train this week. As usual, at the end of the week we have to make a decision about who's the right one to play this game [the MTN8 final,'' Riveiro explained.
Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach
No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon
‘Three points in the bag’: Sundowns Ladies start with win at Champions League
Tinkler worried as off-form City take on Alger
Hunt not happy with late draw in 'scrappy game'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos