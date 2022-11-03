×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Farmers, mineworkers face grim future

14,600 sugar cane and 2,400 mine jobs at risk

03 November 2022 - 08:41

John Mzimela, a cane grower from KwaZulu-Natal, says he has not been able to remunerate his employees since Tongaat Hulett failed to pay for the sugarcane they produced in September.

Mzimela, 66, of Macekane village, northern coast of Durban, learnt on September 27, two days before the day he was supposed to get paid, that the company would not pay him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...