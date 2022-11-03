Farmers, mineworkers face grim future
14,600 sugar cane and 2,400 mine jobs at risk
John Mzimela, a cane grower from KwaZulu-Natal, says he has not been able to remunerate his employees since Tongaat Hulett failed to pay for the sugarcane they produced in September.
Mzimela, 66, of Macekane village, northern coast of Durban, learnt on September 27, two days before the day he was supposed to get paid, that the company would not pay him...
