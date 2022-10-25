Exciting Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane has explained why he avoided speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena, who played a crucial role in the player’s career, ahead of the two sides recent MTN8 match.
Monyane is expected to line up on Bucs' right flank when they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Saturday's sold-out DStv Premiership match-up. It is the first Soweto derby to be played in front of a crowd since the onset of Covid-19 in South Africa in March 2020.
Former Pirates assistant and caretaker coach Mokwena has made public his belief in South Africa Under-23 international Monyane’s talent. Mokwena, then Bucs' assistant coach, along with head coach Milutin Sredojevic, gave Monyane his senior football debut in a 3-1 Premiership win against Bloemfontein in the Soweto giants' first game of the 2019-20 season.
Monyane, 22, revealed Downs coach Mokwena tried to have a word with his ex-player ahead of the sold-out MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on October 1, a 0-0 draw. Bucs won Saturday's second leg in Polokwane 3-0 to reach the final.
“He [Mokwena] promoted me with coach 'Micho' [Sredojevic]. And I remember in the first leg of the Sundowns game he tried to talk to me but I didn’t want him to get into my head,” Monyane said during the Pirates’ partnership announcement with new accommodation partner Marriott Bonvoy on Tuesday.
Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Monyane said his decision to avoid Mokwena was based on trying to avoid potential mind games.
“You know the mind games in football and that’s how you block them out,” he said.
“There will be more than 90,000 fans as we are going to the Soweto Derby and you need to know how are you going to handle that pressure.
“It’s quite important that sometimes you block out the negativity and keep the positivity going because in football things can change just like that.”
Monyane said he remains grateful to Mokwena for the role he played in the right-back's career, and aims for more good performances for Bucs to make his former coach even prouder.
Sundowns missed Shalulile, Mngqithi admits after cup trouncing by Pirates
“I acknowledge and I’m grateful [to him], but at the end of the day all that should be settled on the field of play,” Monyane said.
“I should be getting those consistent performances because I believe that’s what makes a top footballer. I believe I’m in a good state and space and I’m ready to serve.”
Monyane has been a marvel to watch with his marauding overlapping runs for Bucs this season. He has credited his growth in his game to Pirates' head coach Jose Riveiro.
The Spaniard has shown belief in the young player and allowed him to go out and play with freedom.
“Coach Jose believed in me from the get go,” Monyane said.
“He is one coach who told me I should go out there and enjoy myself and showcase the talent the Lord has given me.
“I’m extremely grateful to him for the way he's encouraged me to enjoy myself within the team structure. I believe that has been working for us as a team.”
