EVENT | You're invited to meet the Miss Soweto 2022 finalists

For over 40 years, the White Star Miss Soweto pageant has crowned Soweto’s most talented beauties. These local treasures have gone on to shine as business women, media personalities and brand ambassadors on both the national and international stage.

Now White Star Super Maize Meal, in partnership with the Sowetan and the Sowetan Women’s Club, is inviting you to a virtual meet and greet with the 20 finalists in the running to be named Miss Soweto 2022.

Hosted by actress Bridget Masinga, this entertaining online event promises to be a celebration of #BlackGirlMagic. Expect stimulating conversation, uplifting stories and awesome entertainment.

You'll enjoy performances by flautist Khanyisile Mthethwa, winner of the White Star Newcomer of the Year award at the 2022 South African Music Awards, and singer-songwriter, Yallunder, whom fans will recognise from the popular musical showcase, Shay'na Nge White Star.

In addition, you'll get inspiring recipe ideas from a White Star-inspired cook-off led by celebrity chef Themba Gwejela aka Mr Gwej.