×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food & Drink

EVENT | You're invited to meet the Miss Soweto 2022 finalists

Discover more about the 20 talented women vying for the Miss Soweto crown at this entertaining online event sponsored by White Star Super Maize Meal

19 October 2022 - 11:07
The 20 finalists all hoping to be crowned Miss Soweto 2022.
The 20 finalists all hoping to be crowned Miss Soweto 2022.
Image: Supplied/White Star

For over 40 years, the White Star Miss Soweto pageant has crowned Soweto’s most talented beauties. These local treasures have gone on to shine as business women, media personalities and brand ambassadors on both the national and international stage.

Now White Star Super Maize Meal, in partnership with the Sowetan and the Sowetan Women’s Club, is inviting you to a virtual meet and greet with the 20 finalists in the running to be named Miss Soweto 2022.

Hosted by actress Bridget Masinga, this entertaining online event promises to be a celebration of #BlackGirlMagic. Expect stimulating conversation, uplifting stories and awesome entertainment.

You'll enjoy performances by flautist Khanyisile Mthethwa, winner of the White Star Newcomer of the Year award at the 2022 South African Music Awards, and singer-songwriter, Yallunder, whom fans will recognise from the popular musical showcase, Shay'na Nge White Star.

In addition, you'll get inspiring recipe ideas from a White Star-inspired cook-off led by celebrity chef Themba Gwejela aka Mr Gwej.

Event details:

  • Date: October 21 2022
  • Time: 4pm-5.30pm
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this glam online event.

ALSO READ:

Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists announced

The top 20 for the 43rd annual Miss Soweto pageant has been revealed, with the winner set to be announced on November 26 at Soweto Theatre in ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12