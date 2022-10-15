And after that they failed to beat a 10-man Richards Bay FC, who are the Premiership rookies.
Pirates had only managed six goals in their 10 league outings before the Friday match.
To try to deal with that issue, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro started the match against Usuthu with the experienced Erasmus ahead of Zakhele Lepasa, who was relegated to the bench.
Erasmus formed the front three with an exciting Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and a promising Monnapule Saleng.
While the trio only produced a single goal, they played really well together and looked threatening whenever they attacked the Usuthu side that has now gone for six matches in the league without a victory.
Saleng is proving to be a good set piece after he nearly opened the scoring when his five minutes free kick beat Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and hit the upright.
AmaZulu, who played under the guidance of new coach Romain Folz, played really well and their veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro gave Pirates defenders a hard time before he had to be stretchered off after 29 minutes of play.
Erasmus scores but Pirates' winless run continues with draw against Usuthu
Orlando Pirates stretched their winless run to four matches in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
AmaZulu opened the scoring from the penalty spot through Siphesihle Maduna but couldn’t hold on for a big victory as Kermit Erasmus equalised on the stroke of halftime.
Pirates failed to win the match despite being given a penalty that was missed by Nkosinathi Sibisi in the second half.
They lost 2-0 to Sekhukhune United, who before that match had only registered one victory this season and were on a six-game winless streak.
Majoro collided with hulky Bucs goalkeeper Richard Ofori and the Durban-based team earned a penalty from that, the young Siphesihle Maduna scoring on 35 minutes.
After the loss of Majoro, who was replaced by Msindisi Ndlovu, Usuthu lost their bite upfront and that allowed the hosts to throw more players upfront whenever they were attacking.
Pirates did find the equaliser on the stroke of halftime when Erasmus scored his first goal since his return to Pirates.
While Ofori didn’t come off after the clash, he was substituted early in the second half after he felt some discomfort and his place was taken by Siyabonga Mpotshane.
Pirates had a glorious opportunity to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty after an Usuthu player handled the ball in the box, but Sibisi had his spot kick attempt saved by Mothwa.
Mothwa worked a double shift in the final stanza to earn AmaZulu the point as he produced another fine save to deny Olisa Ndah a goal at close range during the referee's optional time.
Pirates will now travel to Durban to face stubborn Golden Arrows in a league match on Tuesday while Usuthu will host Maritzburg United on Wednesday.
