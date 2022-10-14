Sundowns not taking foot off pedal despite advantage

Mamelodi Sundowns aim to use their CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg against La Passe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today at 5.30pm to prepare for their league match against Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal second leg.
With the second leg a dead rubber as the Brazilians are leading 7-0, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists they will go all out as they don’t want to lose the rhythm ahead of next week’s tough matches.
He has also urged the players to treat the match with the same respect it deserves. “The biggest assignment we have is to always try to better our benchmarks and whoever is given an opportunity for this match also has the responsibility to live up to our expectations as the technical team,” Mngqithi said.
“Everything that happens in the match, we get to see how many box entries, how many dribbles and what distance you cover. We are looking at those things because each and every individual must show that he deserves an opportunity to get into the next match.
“But more so, we have very big assignments after this. So if we drop our intensity probably from the first match and this one we might find it very difficult to rise back again into our PSL speed against Marumo Gallants and against Orlando Pirates after that.
“So it is very important for us to always put the foot on the pedal and make sure that we give it our best shot because you are also writing your name into the team sheet. It is very important for players to always understand that.”
Mngqithi revealed that they would give an opportunity to other players who have not been playing to show the coaches that they can break into the starting XI by showing their best.
Players like Gift Motupa, Kennedy Mweene, Hashim Domingo, Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee could be given a run today.
“The truth is that we did our homework and our due diligence for every match because we do not want a surprise. We want to know what’s going to happen.
“All the players who are not playing are supporting each other and encouraging these boys.”
Sundowns not taking foot off pedal despite advantage
Coach says La Passe clash to sharpen the A game
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns aim to use their CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg against La Passe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today at 5.30pm to prepare for their league match against Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal second leg.
With the second leg a dead rubber as the Brazilians are leading 7-0, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists they will go all out as they don’t want to lose the rhythm ahead of next week’s tough matches.
He has also urged the players to treat the match with the same respect it deserves. “The biggest assignment we have is to always try to better our benchmarks and whoever is given an opportunity for this match also has the responsibility to live up to our expectations as the technical team,” Mngqithi said.
“Everything that happens in the match, we get to see how many box entries, how many dribbles and what distance you cover. We are looking at those things because each and every individual must show that he deserves an opportunity to get into the next match.
“But more so, we have very big assignments after this. So if we drop our intensity probably from the first match and this one we might find it very difficult to rise back again into our PSL speed against Marumo Gallants and against Orlando Pirates after that.
“So it is very important for us to always put the foot on the pedal and make sure that we give it our best shot because you are also writing your name into the team sheet. It is very important for players to always understand that.”
Mngqithi revealed that they would give an opportunity to other players who have not been playing to show the coaches that they can break into the starting XI by showing their best.
Players like Gift Motupa, Kennedy Mweene, Hashim Domingo, Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee could be given a run today.
“The truth is that we did our homework and our due diligence for every match because we do not want a surprise. We want to know what’s going to happen.
“All the players who are not playing are supporting each other and encouraging these boys.”
Stellies eager to bounce back after Chiefs defeat
Baroka gun for full points against Lions
Sekgota wants to improve on scary stats
Usuthu clash 'emotional' for Pirates' Tapelo Xoki
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos