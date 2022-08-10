Known for firing coaches when results are not coming, Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has promised patience with new coach Daine Klate and offered to give him all the support he wants to succeed.
The trigger-happy chairman lacked patience in the past as coaches would be fired a few matches into the season.
With Klate having replaced Kurt Lentjies before the new season started, there are doubts if he will last long at the club, but Mpengesi said he was confident he would succeed.
“It is very important to have patience. I’m happy now we started with a draw [1-1 against SuperSport United in their first match] and I always compare records and performance with the previous season,” Mpengesi explained to the media.
“Last season after 10 games, we were five points. Now we are one game with a point. I’m just praying that we can beat our record from last season. The sooner we can do that the better.”
Mpengesi said he was impressed with passion shown by Klate, 37, during the pep-talk in the dressing room after their match against SuperSport and that he believes he is the right man for the job.
“Look, I listened to him when he was addressing players after our game against SuperSport about how he represents himself,” Mpengesi continued. “He is passionate and he lives the game. He was complaining that we were not a little bit aggressive.
Mpengesi expresses optimism
Will Klate escape Chippa’s fiery axe?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
I’m no magician, Klate says as he Hunts mentor Gavin
“I believe that he is going to do well for Chippa United and I will give him all the necessary support to do well because it will be a good story, having achieved what he did as a player and now achieving success as a coach.
“We don’t have South African coaches now that are emerging, truth must be told. So it is an opportunity for him because Benni McCarthy was a decorated player like Klate.
“So we want him to take that winning mentality into the team. My wish is not to be swimming where I normally swim. So I won’t at least fight relegation this season.”
Having started his tenure with a draw away to SuperSport on Sunday, Klate will be looking for his first win when they host Royal AM at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
