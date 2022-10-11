Motaung happy AmaTuks are top but wants more

University of Pretoria coach Tlisani Motaung is happy with how his team have improved this season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship but says they can still do better.
Six games into the season AmaTuks are at the summit of the log with 14 points and remain unbeaten following their 1-0 victory over All Stars at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
“We are not yet there, we still have to work extremely hard to get where I think we should be,” Motaung told Sowetan yesterday.
“But there is a slight improvement because last season at this time after six matches we had lost one and drawn three and won only two.
“But when you look at this season after six matches, we have won four and drawn two and we have not lost. That tells me that there is a slight improvement in the team.”
Motaung said credit should go to the players, especially the new ones who had adjusted well to the team. “It is always important to give credit to the players, especially the new ones that came in,” he said.
“I’m sure you are aware that we lost a lot of players this past season. We had to almost start from scratch and bring in new players and try to coach them and understand the formula that we are using.
“Fortunately, they adapted well and I thank them, the technical team, the management and the board of the university for buying into the vision that I had or we have as the technical staff going forward.
“But more than anything, credit should be given to the players for adapting so quickly in terms of how we play. It is still early but I think that’s where the credit is. Some of them were not playing the way we are and we had to change them on how to play.”
The second-tier action began on Friday when Cape Town Spurs moved up to eighth with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.
La Masia also picked up three points on Friday as they beat Venda Football Academy 1-0. On Saturday, Casric Stars beat Pretoria Callies 2-1 at home while JDR Stars beat Hungry Lions 2-1.
Black Leopards went down 1-2 to Platinum City Rovers while it was also a 2-1 win for Tshakhuma over Baroka.
Fixtures (All at 3.30pm)
Today: Hungry Lions v Venda, Windhoek Draught Park; Baroka v City Rovers, Baroka Village; Callies v PLK City, Lucas Moripe; Uthongathi v JDR Stars, Princess Magogo
Tomorrow: All Stars v Spurs, Tsakane; NB La Masia v Casric Stars, Milpark.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
