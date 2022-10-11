Sundowns tell Zungu to shed some kilos

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that he’s not happy with the progress of midfielder Bongani Zungu though he remains optimistic he will be back to his best soon.
Zungu, who turned 30 on Sunday, made his third appearance for Masandawana in the 7-0 win over La Passe from the Seychelles in the CAF Champions League second-round first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Since his return to the club from Europe, where he played in Portugal, France and Scotland, Zungu appears to be making slow progress with his physical conditioning.
“As incredible a human being as Zungu [is], are we happy with his progress? He knows I’m not happy and I can speak in a personal capacity. He knows that he can do more,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“I’m not afraid to say it here because I’ve said it to him. But we continue to work and the physical trainer tries to assist him. It is not easy if you look at where Bongani has been for the last two seasons. It has been very difficult for him.
“And the subject of weight loss is the subject of conditioning. So it is very difficult to put a time frame in relation to that to lose the number of kilos that he has lost.
“It is a reflection of the good work both he and the conditioning team have done but he remains committed to the process and we will see more from Bongs and he will continue to work hard.
“He is a top professional that’s what got him to Europe. It is not a worry or concern because I think very soon he will be in a good condition.”
Mokwena was pleased with Sundowns’ performance in their victory over La Passe and though the match looks to be over with the second leg to come, the coach insists they will be professional in the second leg on Friday at 6pm at Loftus Versfeld.
“With the ambitions that we have and the desire to go very far and challenge for the Champions League this season, we are going to meet more difficult opponents.
“And the habits must kick in and that comes from games and we always try our best to be on the optimum level and give our best.”
Sundowns tell Zungu to shed some kilos
Rulani concedes he's 'not happy' with overweight midfielder
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
