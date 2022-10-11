Barker rues Stellies' defensive mistakes

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker conceded that their defensive work was below par in their 3-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in a league tie at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.
Lanky Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana became the first player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to score a hat-trick of penalties, while Stellenbosch skipper Mogamad de Goede was sent-off by referee Tshidiso Maruping 10 minutes into the second stanza for fouling the former inside the box.
Nhlanhla Mgaga had Stellies ahead a few seconds before the half-hour mark before Bimenyimana stole the show. Barker was honest enough to admit that they were poor defensively, highlighting it was always going to be a challenge to win after conceding three penalties with a man down as well.
"Not too much thought on the match... three penalties and a red card, it's difficult when that happens in a football game. We were just not at our best defensively today. They had a few big chances at the start of the game but Sage Stephens [their goalkeeper] did well,'' Barker said.
"The penalty that was given just before halftime changed the complexion of the game. In the second half, we conceded two more penalties and you can't win a football game when you concede three penalties in one game, where you also get a red card."
After the game, Barker claimed he didn't see the incidents that led to those penalties. The Stellies trainer wasn't convinced his captain was supposed to get his marching orders.
Stellies face Golden Arrows away on Friday.
"Unfortunately, I didn't see all three of those penalties but I was informed that the first one was very soft and the last two were penalties. I am not too sure either, I will have to look at the rule-book.
"I don't know if you can give a penalty and a red card unless it's a really dangerous tackle and you're the last defender. I don't think Rafa [Mogamad de Goede] deserved a straight red card and a penalty given against us, so it was another big call against us.''
Fixtures
Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm); Arrows v Stellies, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)
Saturday: Bay v Maritzburg, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm)
Barker rues Stellies' defensive mistakes
Coach bemoans three penalties, red card against Chiefs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker conceded that their defensive work was below par in their 3-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in a league tie at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.
Lanky Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana became the first player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to score a hat-trick of penalties, while Stellenbosch skipper Mogamad de Goede was sent-off by referee Tshidiso Maruping 10 minutes into the second stanza for fouling the former inside the box.
Nhlanhla Mgaga had Stellies ahead a few seconds before the half-hour mark before Bimenyimana stole the show. Barker was honest enough to admit that they were poor defensively, highlighting it was always going to be a challenge to win after conceding three penalties with a man down as well.
"Not too much thought on the match... three penalties and a red card, it's difficult when that happens in a football game. We were just not at our best defensively today. They had a few big chances at the start of the game but Sage Stephens [their goalkeeper] did well,'' Barker said.
"The penalty that was given just before halftime changed the complexion of the game. In the second half, we conceded two more penalties and you can't win a football game when you concede three penalties in one game, where you also get a red card."
After the game, Barker claimed he didn't see the incidents that led to those penalties. The Stellies trainer wasn't convinced his captain was supposed to get his marching orders.
Stellies face Golden Arrows away on Friday.
"Unfortunately, I didn't see all three of those penalties but I was informed that the first one was very soft and the last two were penalties. I am not too sure either, I will have to look at the rule-book.
"I don't know if you can give a penalty and a red card unless it's a really dangerous tackle and you're the last defender. I don't think Rafa [Mogamad de Goede] deserved a straight red card and a penalty given against us, so it was another big call against us.''
Fixtures
Friday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm); Arrows v Stellies, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)
Saturday: Bay v Maritzburg, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm)
Harsh learning curve leads to Chiefs 'giving away' goals
Sundowns tell Zungu to shed some kilos
Zwane revved up about Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘BMW Emnyama’ and Sekgota show
High-riding Richards Bay 'far from title challengers'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos