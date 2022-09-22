These Samsung smartphones can take your business to the next level
From corporate to influencer work, the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 5G cameras are all-purpose sensors for harvesting data, augmented reality and quick data entry
From making calls and connecting to the internet to accessing files and important data, who knew your smartphone could be one of the most useful business tools?
The pro-grade cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are proving the point — in the best ways.
A lot of businesspeople can use these advanced smartphone cameras as all-purpose sensors for harvesting data, augmented reality, quick data entry and much more.
A better view of your business
The multi-lens camera on these devices offers a next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful features from the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy A53 5G gives you crisper, clearer shots with the 64 megapixels (MP) optical image stabilisation system (OIS) main camera, which has video digital image stabilisation technology. The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details, even in low light.
The ultra-wide camera on these smartphones, 8MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 12MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, give you a superlative viewing angle, while the depth camera, set at 2MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 5MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, analyses every scene — in a dark or light environment — for a better image.
The front cameras are perfect for those important influencer selfies, boasting a 13MP function on the Galaxy A33 5G, while the Galaxy A53 5G gives you an impressive 32MP with each photo.
24/7 success
From typing quick notes in a dark conference room to on-the-go stories for your social media followers — it’s always handy to have a camera that can adapt to your every location.
The improved night mode function automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so your night photos look brighter, with less noise. The Galaxy A series’ frame rate is also automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos. Coupled with Galaxy’s signature artificial intelligence camera, expansive and smooth display — you never have to miss the opportunity to shoot your shot.
The power to do more
Both the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G come with an octa-core power processor for enhanced multitasking. With bokeh effects and dual lenses, you can blur out the background and focus on the details that bring life from the frame.
You can also seamlessly pair all these innovative features with a battery that lasts up to an average of two days. The battery has built-in Samsung Knox defence-grade security, 128GB of internal storage plus support for a 1TB microSD card. It’s easy to see why the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G devices could be an integral part of your business.
A price that means business
The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6,999, with the expanded capabilities of the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8,499. Prices may vary per retailer.
This article was paid for by Samsung.